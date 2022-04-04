Four arrested for power theft in sialkot

Four accused were arrested for electricity theft from main transmission lines in the district on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Four accused were arrested for electricity theft from main transmission lines in the district on Monday.

According to police, on a report of the sub division officer Gepco, Ugoki police raided at Ugoki, Shatab Garha, Adalat Garha, Bhagowal Awan and arrested Nadeem, Usman Ali, Amanat Ali andTariq while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines.

Police registered cases and started investigations against the accused.