Four arrested for resisting anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :District administration removed all encroachments in Palosi area and arrested four persons for resisting official work of the government.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Abdul Wali Khan along with Town Officer (Regulation), Abdul Malik launched anti-encroachment operation.

During the operation, the illegal constructions and kiosks were demolished while four persons were also arrested for resisting the operation. Moreover, 25 handcarts parked on the main Palosi Road were also taken into possession.