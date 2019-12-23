UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Arrested For Resisting Anti-encroachment Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:50 PM

Four arrested for resisting anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :District administration removed all encroachments in Palosi area and arrested four persons for resisting official work of the government.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Abdul Wali Khan along with Town Officer (Regulation), Abdul Malik launched anti-encroachment operation.

During the operation, the illegal constructions and kiosks were demolished while four persons were also arrested for resisting the operation. Moreover, 25 handcarts parked on the main Palosi Road were also taken into possession.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

30 minutes ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

30 minutes ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

48 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

44 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

44 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.