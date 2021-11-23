UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agencies

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:46 PM

Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested four accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested four accused.

According to the police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police netted three namely Israr Abbas, Muhammad Basit and Nazam Khan for operating illegal LPG agencies.

In another raid, Kalar Syedan police held Akram ul Haq allegedly involved in illegal LPG refilling.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against all the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Divisional Superintendents of Police warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

