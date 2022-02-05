UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested For Running Illegal LPG Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Four arrested for running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested four accused.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat Police netted Afaq, Altaf and Abbas Fareed for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies. Race Course police also held an accused for running a petrol agency.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Division Superintendents of Police warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

