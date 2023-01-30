Four Arrested For Selling Fake Fertilizers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Four people were arrested for selling fake fertilizers in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.
A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that agriculture officers conducted a raid near Kanjwani Station where four dealers were selling fake fertilizers.
The accused were handed over to police by the officials while separate cases were registeredagainst them.