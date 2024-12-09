Four arrested for selling fake SIM cards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Basti Malook police arrested four accused for selling fake SIM cards and posing as a mobile company's representatives here on Monday.

According to police, they raided Jalal Shah Canal and arrested Shahid, Hussain, Azam Ali and Muhammad Fayyaz.

The police also recovered two devices and 79 unregistered SIM cards from their possession. The police also seized the car used by the accused. The accused revealed during the investigation that they used to sell fake SIM cards to people of rural areas posing as representatives of mobile companies. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is ongoing, police added.