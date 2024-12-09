Four Arrested For Selling Fake SIM Cards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Basti Malook police arrested four accused for selling fake SIM cards and posing as a mobile company's representatives here on Monday.
According to police, they raided Jalal Shah Canal and arrested Shahid, Hussain, Azam Ali and Muhammad Fayyaz.
The police also recovered two devices and 79 unregistered SIM cards from their possession. The police also seized the car used by the accused. The accused revealed during the investigation that they used to sell fake SIM cards to people of rural areas posing as representatives of mobile companies. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is ongoing, police added.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold wave/frost conditions likely to persist this week countrywide1 minute ago
-
Seminar on International Anti-Corruption Day held in Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Tractor keys handed over to farmers21 minutes ago
-
Modern investigation techniques should be adopted to improve efficiency: CPO21 minutes ago
-
NA’s YPF visits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly21 minutes ago
-
DC orders 100pc enforcement of CM's roadmap for education21 minutes ago
-
DC directs clean drinking water supply for Tank residents21 minutes ago
-
CPO directs SHOs for patrolling21 minutes ago
-
Chinese business delegation explores investment opportunities in Sindh21 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital site21 minutes ago
-
Tank police welfare projects accelerated22 minutes ago
-
Dacoit looting electronics shop arrested31 minutes ago