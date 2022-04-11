UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested For Slaughtering Dead Animal In Kanju

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Four arrested for slaughtering dead animal in Kanju

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration of Kabal, Swat district on Monday arrested four people for slaughtering a dead animal in Kanju bazaar.

The district administration said that Assistant Commissioner Kabal, Amir Ali Shah during inspection of Kanju bazaar took strong notice of slaughtering dead animal and after registering a case, arrested four people involved.

The two shops of the accused were also sealed by the authority.

AC Kabal, Amir Ali Shah with regard to the action said some greedy people even don't think of this holy month and indulged themselves in heinous activities, like sale of meat of dead animals.

He said such elements would be dealt with iron hands and leniency would be shown in this regard. He urged upon people to inform district administration about such elements.

