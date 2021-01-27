UrduPoint.com
Four Arrested For Stealing Barbed Wire Fence Of Motorway

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Four arrested for stealing barbed wire fence of motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Mardan police Wednesday arrested four accused allegedly involved in theft of protection wire fences installed alongside motorway and recovered stolen barbed wire fence besides a truck being used in robbery.

Taking action on a complaint lodged by National Highway Authority, Mardan DPO Dr Zahidullah directed the police for early arrest of those stole barbed wire fences.

The police team led by DSP Headquarter and In-charge Toro Police Station in a prompt action has arrested four accused after recovering stolen material and a truck used in theft. The arrested were identified as Jehanzeb, Diar, Mehran and Kamran.

A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

