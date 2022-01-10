Four arrested for torturing elderly woman

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The police arrested four accused for torturing an elderly woman in village Plora Kalan.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, the accused,Qasim Zafar, Asad Azhar, Raza Zafar and Muhammad Zeeshan were arrested after raids at Jhai, Pasrur, Daska and Gojra.

The spokesperson said District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik had issued orders tocontinue raids till the arrest of all accused involved in the case.

The accused involved in the case would be brought to justice,the DPO said.