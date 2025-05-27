Four Arrested For Weapon Show-offs, Aerial Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Iqbal Town police on Tuesday arrested four suspects during a targeted operation against illegal weapon displays and aerial firing.
Police said on a tip-off,the team conducted operation in various areas of Sanda and arrested four suspects -- Tayyab, Ahsan, Usman and Sultan.
The accused Tayyab was also involved in illegal arms sales,said police.
During the checking, the team recovered a 222 bore rifle and four 30 bore pistols from their possession.
Cases were registered against them and they were handed over to the Investigation Wing for further inquiry, he added..
