Four Arrested For Weapon Show-offs, Aerial Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Four arrested for weapon show-offs, aerial firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Iqbal Town police on Tuesday arrested four suspects during a targeted operation against illegal weapon displays and aerial firing.

Police said on a tip-off,the team conducted operation in various areas of Sanda and arrested four suspects -- Tayyab, Ahsan, Usman and Sultan.

The accused Tayyab was also involved in illegal arms sales,said police.

During the checking, the team recovered a 222 bore rifle and four 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Cases were registered against them and they were handed over to the Investigation Wing for further inquiry, he added..

