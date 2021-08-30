Four arrested, huge quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :District East Police Monday claimed to have seized huge quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel and arrested four involved accused.

According to police, in a raid conducted on a tip off, about 1200 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel was recovered from six drums near Sabzi Mandi.

Arrested accused were identified as Sher Khan, Riffat, Ali and Abdul Baqi.

Police has also taken a truck bearing registration number TKZ-970, used by the accused for transportation of smuggled diesel.

Further investigations are underway.