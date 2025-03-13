Four Arrested In Police Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested four suspects and seized illegal weapons and narcotics during a crackdown on criminal elements in Sarai Alamgir.
According to a police spokesperson, the operation, led by DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle Rai Munir Ahmed, was conducted by SHO Sadar Police Station Inspector Shiraz Haider and his team.
During the raid, Muhammad Abbas of Chowk Nag Shah, Multan, was found in possession of a 30-bore pistol and 160 grams of hashish. Muhammad Shehzad of Chah Pathan, Multan, was apprehended with a 30-bore pistol, while Zohaib from Bawali Khurd was caught with 260 grams of hashish.
Additionally, Muhammad Ameer of Jago was arrested for harboring a fugitive wanted in a murder case.
Separate cases have been registered, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital Police host Iftar for journalists; IG Rizvi assures Islamabad is in safe hands6 minutes ago
-
Four arrested in police crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Man kills mother, injures brother over property dispute6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs unity to overcome challenges, attract investment: Qaiser Sheikh6 minutes ago
-
Traffic rules awareness vital to avoid road mishaps6 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among students in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs stresses achieving cotton cultivation target6 minutes ago
-
District admin releases performance report for first ten days of Ramzan6 minutes ago
-
Rana invites opposition to work together for rooting out terrorism6 minutes ago
-
Legislation is sole prerogative of parliament; Khwaja Haris16 minutes ago
-
Free, strong media vital for progress, Says Governor Kundi16 minutes ago
-
24 gamblers arrested16 minutes ago