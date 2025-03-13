Open Menu

Four Arrested In Police Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Four arrested in police crackdown

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested four suspects and seized illegal weapons and narcotics during a crackdown on criminal elements in Sarai Alamgir.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation, led by DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle Rai Munir Ahmed, was conducted by SHO Sadar Police Station Inspector Shiraz Haider and his team.

During the raid, Muhammad Abbas of Chowk Nag Shah, Multan, was found in possession of a 30-bore pistol and 160 grams of hashish. Muhammad Shehzad of Chah Pathan, Multan, was apprehended with a 30-bore pistol, while Zohaib from Bawali Khurd was caught with 260 grams of hashish.

Additionally, Muhammad Ameer of Jago was arrested for harboring a fugitive wanted in a murder case.

Separate cases have been registered, and further investigations are underway.

