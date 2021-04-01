Four arrested in raid at Sheesha center

Police on Thursday raided a 'Sheesha Center' in the jurisdiction of Mandra police station and arrested four persons, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday raided a 'Sheesha Center' in the jurisdiction of Mandra police station and arrested four persons, informed a police spokesman.

The spokesman said said the Mandra police conducted a raid and arrested Hasnat Ali, Umair Khan, Adil Nisar and Husnain Ali and recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused, he added.

He said the raids were being conducted to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.