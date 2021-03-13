Four arrested in rape attempt case in lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore police have arrested four accused involved in a rape attempt case. They had called a woman in a home on the pretext of giving her a job.

and attempted to rape herOn receiving information, Nishtar Colony police conducted raids and arrested the accused. Those arrested were identified as Zohaib, Moazam, Usman and Kaleem,SP Model Town Dost Muhammad appreciated the efforts of the raiding team.