Four Arrested, Jewelry, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered

a motorcycle, cash,weapons and other items.

This was said by ASP Sargodha Road Mohsin Ali while talking to the media here.

He said the accused were involved in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

He said Sargodha Road police recovered a motorcycle, Rs 2.29 million, weapons

and other items from the accused.

The ASP also distributed commendation certificates among the officials.

