Four arrested, liquor seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered liquor and bike.

The police said Zafar Iqbal, Aoun Muhammad and Waseem Ahmed were arrested with 40 liters of liquor and a gun.

Meanwhile, a police team also arrested proclaimed offender Muhammad Imran andrecovered a bike.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.