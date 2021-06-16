Four Arrested, Liquor Seized
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered liquor and bike.
The police said Zafar Iqbal, Aoun Muhammad and Waseem Ahmed were arrested with 40 liters of liquor and a gun.
Meanwhile, a police team also arrested proclaimed offender Muhammad Imran andrecovered a bike.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.