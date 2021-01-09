UrduPoint.com
Four Arrested, Narcotics, Weapons Seized In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:57 PM

Four arrested, narcotics, weapons seized in sargodha

The police arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman on Saturday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused and recovered 2.150kg hashish, two pistols and a gun.

They were identified as Kamran, Attaullah, Kashif and Pervaiz Hussain while separate caseswere registered against them.

