Four arrested, narcotics, weapons seized in sargodha

The police arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman on Saturday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused and recovered 2.150kg hashish, two pistols and a gun.

They were identified as Kamran, Attaullah, Kashif and Pervaiz Hussain while separate caseswere registered against them.