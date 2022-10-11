Four Arrested, Nine Bikes Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 01:51 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a gang and recovered nine motorcycles and other items.
According to a police spokesman, City Police arrested Tariq, Saleem, Naveed and Salamat Khan besides recovering nine motorcycles.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz appreciated the raiding teamand directed to accelerate operations against criminals.