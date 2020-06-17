UrduPoint.com
Four Arrested On Aerial Firing In Lahore

Wed 17th June 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, four offenders involved in aerial firing and racing of horses at Canal Road have been arrested.

The Chief Minister has directed to take legal action against the arrested accusedand further directed to arrest other criminals as well.

He said no one was above the law and policy of zero-tolerance would be continued against aerial firing.

