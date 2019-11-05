UrduPoint.com
Four Arrested On Car-lifting Charges In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Four arrested on car-lifting charges in Karachi

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), along with CIA Karachi, arrested four alleged car lifters and recovered four vehicles from them in two actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), along with CIA Karachi, arrested four alleged car lifters and recovered four vehicles from them in two actions.

The accused have been identified as Afzal Ali Kandhari, Gulbahar alias Gulzar, Ghulam Hussain and Ghulam Yaseen Malik, said SSP AVLC CIA Karachi on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

