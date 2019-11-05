Four arrested on car-lifting charges in Karachi

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), along with CIA Karachi, arrested four alleged car lifters and recovered four vehicles from them in two actions

The accused have been identified as Afzal Ali Kandhari, Gulbahar alias Gulzar, Ghulam Hussain and Ghulam Yaseen Malik, said SSP AVLC CIA Karachi on Tuesday.