Four Arrested, Over 5.5 Kg Drugs Seized In Anti-drug Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested four drug suppliers and recovered more than 5.5 kilograms of drugs during separate anti-drug operations in the city here on Sunday.

According to police, Chaklala Police arrested two drug pushers and recovered 3.1 kg drugs from his possession. Similarly, Ganjmandi Police detained drug smuggler and seized 1.

3 kg drugs.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral Police arrested drug dealer and recovered 1.2 kg drugs.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani commended police teams for their swift action and stated that strict action is being taken to combat and eliminate drug-related crimes.

