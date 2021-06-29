UrduPoint.com
Four Arrested Over Aerial Firing

Tue 29th June 2021

Four arrested over aerial firing

The police here arrested four persons on the charge of aerial firing during separate events in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The police here arrested four persons on the charge of aerial firing during separate events in the city.

A police spokesman said that SHO Madina Town, Mian Wajid Hussain conducted raid in chak 214-RB Dhuddiwala and nabbed two persons Owais and Ali Usman involved in aerial firing during a wedding function.

Similarly, Jhang Bazaar police nabbed two persons-- Mehboob and Imtiaz from chak 220-RB Judgewala while they were busy in aerial firing to create panic in the area.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov as well as three pistols and locked the accused behind the bars for further investigation.

