Four Arrested Over Aerial Firing
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The police here arrested four persons on the charge of aerial firing during separate events in the city.
A police spokesman said that SHO Madina Town, Mian Wajid Hussain conducted raid in chak 214-RB Dhuddiwala and nabbed two persons Owais and Ali Usman involved in aerial firing during a wedding function.
Similarly, Jhang Bazaar police nabbed two persons-- Mehboob and Imtiaz from chak 220-RB Judgewala while they were busy in aerial firing to create panic in the area.
The police recovered a Kalashnikov as well as three pistols and locked the accused behind the bars for further investigation.