Four arrested over aerial firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The police here arrested four persons on the charge of aerial firing during separate events in the city.

A police spokesman said that SHO Madina Town, Mian Wajid Hussain conducted raid in chak 214-RB Dhuddiwala and nabbed two persons Owais and Ali Usman involved in aerial firing during a wedding function.

Similarly, Jhang Bazaar police nabbed two persons-- Mehboob and Imtiaz from chak 220-RB Judgewala while they were busy in aerial firing to create panic in the area.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov as well as three pistols and locked the accused behind the bars for further investigation.