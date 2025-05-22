Four Arrested Over Provision Of Wrong Information
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The police have taken four persons including a woman into custody for providing wrong information to police deliberately in a case.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that few days back, a man identified as Arsalan lodged complaint with Ahmadpur East police that few men riding in a car had kidnapped his wife and his little son. “The police on the complaint of Arsalan registered an FIR,” he said.
He further said that during investigation, the police found out that the plaintiff provided wrong information to police to get FIR registered against some people.
The police visited the house of in-laws of the plaintiff where his wife and little son were present.
Later, during probe, the suspect Arsalan confessed before police that he along with his two friends and wife made drama to get FIR registered against his rivals. The police have taken four persons including the woman into custody and lodged FIR against them. The arrested suspects were recognized as Arsalan and his wife Saba and friends of Arsalan included Rehan Riaz and Waqas Akram.
The police team has been interrogating the suspects. Further probe was underway.
Recent Stories
FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations2 minutes ago
-
DC Hyderabad reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Four arrested over provision of wrong information2 minutes ago
-
India will never forget defeat in "briefest yet most effective war": PM2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 20m cash awards given to 176 UoS faculty members over research work11 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons shot dead in Rustam11 minutes ago
-
13 held for bike lifting, liquor supply, gambling11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 150kg fat, 170kg tallow, 32kg substandard ghee11 minutes ago
-
Farooq Afzal assumes charge as principal of AMC and LGH11 minutes ago
-
Labourer kills fellow in Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
PM for gradual reduction, elimination in circular debt through further reforms in gas sector12 minutes ago
-
NUML celebrates Fête de la Francophonie with cultural zeal12 minutes ago