Four arrested over provision of wrong information

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The police have taken four persons including a woman into custody for providing wrong information to police deliberately in a case.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that few days back, a man identified as Arsalan lodged complaint with Ahmadpur East police that few men riding in a car had kidnapped his wife and his little son. “The police on the complaint of Arsalan registered an FIR,” he said.

He further said that during investigation, the police found out that the plaintiff provided wrong information to police to get FIR registered against some people.

The police visited the house of in-laws of the plaintiff where his wife and little son were present.

Later, during probe, the suspect Arsalan confessed before police that he along with his two friends and wife made drama to get FIR registered against his rivals. The police have taken four persons including the woman into custody and lodged FIR against them. The arrested suspects were recognized as Arsalan and his wife Saba and friends of Arsalan included Rehan Riaz and Waqas Akram.

The police team has been interrogating the suspects. Further probe was underway.