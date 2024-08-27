Four arrested over torturing citizen

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Garh police arrested four accused accused of physical torturing a citizen and making its video viral on social media.

Police said here on Tuesday that accused Atif, Riaz, Adnan and Amanullah had reportedly tortured a citizen Muhammad Faraz alias Rambo severely in Chak no.

457-GB after stripping off his cloths and made its video.

Later, the accused uploaded the video on social media.

On receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed police concerned to arrest the accused at earliest.

A special team after conducted raids arrested all the four accused and locked them behind the bars.

Further investigation was underway,said police.