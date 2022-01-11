UrduPoint.com

Four Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Four arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested four accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed four accused and recovered three guns and a pistol from them.

They were identified as Rana Wajid, Kashif,Tahir Mehmood and Ahmed Hassan.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

