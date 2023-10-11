Four Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered
narcotics and weapons from their possession.
According to police, teams of Mela and Tarkhanawala police stations conducted raids
and arrested Adeel, Hassan, Inayat and Awais, besides recovering 2.1-kg hashish, two
guns and a rifle from them.
Cases were registered against the accused.