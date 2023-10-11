Four arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused and recovered

narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police, teams of Mela and Tarkhanawala police stations conducted raids

and arrested Adeel, Hassan, Inayat and Awais, besides recovering 2.1-kg hashish, two

guns and a rifle from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.