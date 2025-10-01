Four Arrested With 257 Kites
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 257 kites during
an ongoing crackdown in the district.
The police said teams of different police stations raided localities and arrested Muhammad
Usman, Roshan, Rohaan and Wajid besides recovering of 257 kites.
