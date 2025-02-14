Open Menu

Four Arrested With 80 Kites

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Four arrested with 80 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The police have arrested four people and recovered 80 kites and 15 string rolls from them.

According to a spokesman, the Sadar police arrested Aslam, Akram, Talha and Suhaib besides recovering kites and other items.

