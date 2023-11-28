Four arrested with drugs, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Police on Tuesday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that teams of Sillanwli, Satellite Town and Cantt police stations nabbed four outlaws, Shan, Riaz, Zafar and Imran. The teams recovered 1.9 kg hashish and two pistols from them.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.