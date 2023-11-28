Open Menu

Four Arrested With Drugs, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Four arrested with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Police on Tuesday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that teams of Sillanwli, Satellite Town and Cantt police stations nabbed four outlaws, Shan, Riaz, Zafar and Imran. The teams recovered 1.9 kg hashish and two pistols from them.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Bas ..

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Basar in India ignites social med ..

28 minutes ago
 Traffic Police services launched at PITB establish ..

Traffic Police services launched at PITB established e-Khidmat Centers across Pu ..

41 minutes ago
 Four constables arrested over charges of getting b ..

Four constables arrested over charges of getting bribe from cricketers

45 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion ..

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion of $1.3 Million Sustainable F ..

60 minutes ago
 OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federat ..

OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Creative Initiatives a ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefini ..

Vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefining Photography

1 hour ago
TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR P ..

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR Partner

1 hour ago
 Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish san ..

Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish sans captaincy

1 hour ago
 Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a ..

Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a winning start on New Zealand t ..

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

5 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

5 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan