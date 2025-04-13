Four arrested with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Police arrested five alleged drug traffickers on Sunday and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesperson, teams of various police stations conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Afzal, Akram, Imran, Hussain and Sagheer. The police also recovered 1.62kg hashish, 25 litres of liquor and three pistols from them. Cases were registered against the accused.