Four arrested with illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up four persons from different areas and recovered weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He informed that Race Course, Sadiqabad, Taxila and Chontra police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched a crackdown and arrested four persons namely Haider Ali, Muhammad Asim, Pervaiz Khan and Asif Shah and recovered illegal weapons including three 30 bore pistols and one 7mm rifle from their possession.

He said, Rawalpindi district police were conducting operations against law violators without any discrimination.

The spokesman said the police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.