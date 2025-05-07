Open Menu

Four Arrested With Looted Goods, Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Four arrested with looted goods, narcotics

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The police have arrested four accused including two dacoits and two narcotics traffickers in separate operations here, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said, the police recovered 2.

7 kilograms of hashish from two narcotics traffickers including Shah Nawaz and Allah Nawaz Shah and sent them behind bars after registration of separate cases.

Two other accused Tariq and Allah Nawaz from whom police had recovered looted cash worth Rs 350,000 besides two pistols with bullets were also sent behind bars, police said. The looted property was handed over to the complainants of FIRs, police spokesman said.

APP/shn

