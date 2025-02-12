Four Arrested,100 Kites Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 100 kites
during a crackdown in the district.
The police said on Wednesday that teams of different police stations raided localities
and arrested Muhammad Usman, Ramazan, Tahir and Waheed, besides
recovering 100 kites from them.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish president’s visit boosts Pakistan-Turkiye ties: Iftikhar Malik6 minutes ago
-
Four arrested,100 kites recovered6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 80 properties, demolishes two16 minutes ago
-
No talks with PTI until demonstrate genuine commitment to dialogue: Irfan Siddiqui26 minutes ago
-
AJK PM emphasis for educational reforms in AJK education system matching to need of modern age26 minutes ago
-
UET organizes STEM-All Pakistan project competition 202526 minutes ago
-
IFA shares essential tips to stay healthy during cold, cough season46 minutes ago
-
Neurosurgeon raises voice for Epilepsy awareness on 'World Epilepsy Day'46 minutes ago
-
SALU introduces academic modules to boost efficiency46 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital observes International Childhood Cancer Day56 minutes ago
-
President Zardari back to Islamabad after two-day Portugal visit56 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured over family feud in Karak56 minutes ago