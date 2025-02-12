Four arrested,100 kites recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 100 kites

during a crackdown in the district.

The police said on Wednesday that teams of different police stations raided localities

and arrested Muhammad Usman, Ramazan, Tahir and Waheed, besides

recovering 100 kites from them.