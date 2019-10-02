UrduPoint.com
Four ASPs Appointed At Police Stations Of Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:28 PM

Four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) have been appointed as heads of as many police stations for a purpose to ensure effective administration and improve their functioning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) have been appointed as heads of as many police stations for a purpose to ensure effective administration and improve their functioning.

These appointments have been made following approval of Prime Minister Secretariat and this is a step towards introduction of reforms at the police station level, a police source told APP on Wednesday.

He said these ASPs would work as Station House Officers (SHOs) for effective administration and their posting at some police stations in Islamabad would be a part of pilot project.

He said after successful launch, it would be introduced in provinces especially in Punjab which housed the largest number of police stations.

A Sub-Inspector (BS-14) or an Inspector (BS-16) are mostly posted as SHO throughout the country under existing system.

Police source hoped that such appointments would ensure effective administration at police stations and address serious issues like corruption, harassment, abuse of power, flawed investigation etc.

He said the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar has been given special task to focus on better administration at police stations. Following these directions, the source said that ASP Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk has been appointed at Bani Gala police station, ASP Farooq Ahmed Buttar at Kohsar police station, ASP Farooq Ahmed Bijrani at Bhara Kau police station and ASP Abdul Wahab at Industrial Area police station.

Before assuming the charge, he said all these officers met with IGP and were briefed about the tasks of their new assignment.

