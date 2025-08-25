Four Assailants Open Fire At Jhangi Syedan Bakery, One Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A man was shot dead when four unidentified assailants opened fire at a bakery in Jhangi Syedan area of the Federal capital, within the jurisdiction of Noon Police Station.
An official told APP on Monday that the incident occurred at Paradise Bakery where the attackers targeted a man identified as Malik Muhammad Aslam, who died on the spot.
He said that upon receiving the information, a team from Noon Police Station immediately reached the scene, cordoned off the area and started collecting forensic evidence.
Nearby CCTV footage was also being obtained to help trace the culprits.
The official added that preliminary information suggested the victim had a family feud in his native area. Investigators are probing whether the killing was linked to that enmity or if it was a case of attempted robbery.
He said that a case had been registered and a search operation was underway to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.
Following the incident, fear and panic gripped the local residents. Police assured that every effort would be made to ensure the killers are brought to justice and that security has been tightened in the locality.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authority struggling for providing better health environment11 minutes ago
-
PFA Muzaffargarh takes action against meat mafia in Muzaffargarh11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 prepares for flood situation in Muzaffargarh11 minutes ago
-
Four assailants open fire at Jhangi Syedan bakery, one killed11 minutes ago
-
Grand dialogue open to all parties: Talal Chaudhry21 minutes ago
-
DC extends Rabi-ul-Awal greetings31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders upgradation of Muzaffarabad Park31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits riverine areas to inspect flood situation31 minutes ago
-
MNA, DC visit flood relief camp31 minutes ago
-
Vehicles carrying gas cylinders impounded31 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road accident near Yarik31 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker appeals for unified national support to flood victims41 minutes ago