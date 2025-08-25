Open Menu

Four Assailants Open Fire At Jhangi Syedan Bakery, One Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A man was shot dead when four unidentified assailants opened fire at a bakery in Jhangi Syedan area of the Federal capital, within the jurisdiction of Noon Police Station.

An official told APP on Monday that the incident occurred at Paradise Bakery where the attackers targeted a man identified as Malik Muhammad Aslam, who died on the spot.

He said that upon receiving the information, a team from Noon Police Station immediately reached the scene, cordoned off the area and started collecting forensic evidence.

Nearby CCTV footage was also being obtained to help trace the culprits.

The official added that preliminary information suggested the victim had a family feud in his native area. Investigators are probing whether the killing was linked to that enmity or if it was a case of attempted robbery.

He said that a case had been registered and a search operation was underway to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.

Following the incident, fear and panic gripped the local residents. Police assured that every effort would be made to ensure the killers are brought to justice and that security has been tightened in the locality.

/APP-rzr-mkz

