Four associate professors promotes as Professors: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):The Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday notified promotion of four associate professors to next grade of Professors.

On the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board has promoted two Associate Professors BS-19 (Technical Cadre) namely Shams-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Ayub to the post of Principal Professor BS-20 of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department, on regular basis, with immediate effect.

On the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board two Associate Professors BS-19 (Basic Science and Humanity Group) namely Sher Daraz Khan and Saad Ullah were promoted to the post of Principal/Professor BS-20 of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department, on regular basis, with immediate effect.

The officers on promotion would remain on probation till their retirement while their posting transfers orders would be issued later on.