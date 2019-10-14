Four Associate Professors Promotes As Professors: Notification
Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:56 PM
The Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday notified promotion of four associate professors to next grade of Professors
On the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board has promoted two Associate Professors BS-19 (Technical Cadre) namely Shams-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Ayub to the post of Principal Professor BS-20 of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department, on regular basis, with immediate effect.
On the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board two Associate Professors BS-19 (Basic Science and Humanity Group) namely Sher Daraz Khan and Saad Ullah were promoted to the post of Principal/Professor BS-20 of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department, on regular basis, with immediate effect.
The officers on promotion would remain on probation till their retirement while their posting transfers orders would be issued later on.