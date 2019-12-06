Four Associated Professors Promoted In KP
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:58 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted four Associated Professor of Higher Education Department and posted them against various posts
Dr. Amjad Rafiq (BS-20) Associate Professor GCMS Kohat has been transferred and posted as Professor GCMS Peshawar, Dr.
Muhammad Jehangir (BS-20) Associate Professor, GCMS Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Professor, GCC NO 2 Ring Road Peshawar, Dr. Ayaz Khan (BS-20) Associate Professor GCMS Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Professor GCMS Peshawar while Haider ullah (BS-19) Associate Professor of Islamyat GCMS Mardan has been adjusted as Associate Professor, GCMS Peshawar.
It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Friday.