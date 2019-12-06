UrduPoint.com
Four Associated Professors Promoted In KP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:58 PM

Four associated professors promoted in KP

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted four Associated Professor of Higher Education Department and posted them against various posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted four Associated Professor of Higher education Department and posted them against various posts.

Dr. Amjad Rafiq (BS-20) Associate Professor GCMS Kohat has been transferred and posted as Professor GCMS Peshawar, Dr.

Muhammad Jehangir (BS-20) Associate Professor, GCMS Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Professor, GCC NO 2 Ring Road Peshawar, Dr. Ayaz Khan (BS-20) Associate Professor GCMS Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Professor GCMS Peshawar while Haider ullah (BS-19) Associate Professor of Islamyat GCMS Mardan has been adjusted as Associate Professor, GCMS Peshawar.

It was notified by KP Establishment Department here on Friday.

