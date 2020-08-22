UrduPoint.com
Four Auto Workshop Owners Booked Over Violating Child Labour Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The district labour department got registered cases against auto workshop owners over violating the Child Labour Act.

Labour Inspector Asgar Ali Pasha checked various workshops in Allama Iqbal Colony, D-Type Colony area and got registered cases against Ali Raza, Miraj Malik, Muhammad Aslam and Ilyasunder the Child Labour Act.

The children recovered from the workshopS were handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

