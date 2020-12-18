Four baby monkeys kept in cages at Empress Market Rescued

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Sherina Asad along with a team of Sindh Wildlife Department raided Empress Market and confiscated four baby Monkeys which were being kept in cages in bad condition

The raid was conducted on the complaint of a citizen shared on social media platform and in view of the directives of Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar, said a statement on Friday.

The confiscated baby Monkeys initially shifted to Wildlife department and letter handed over to an animal rescue non-profit organization ACF (Ayesha Chundrigarh Foundation).

The Assistant Commissioner Saddar told that the monkeys are currently being held at ACF until they are examined, rehabilitated and settled in a place closest to their natural habitat.

She said that it is illegal to keep monkeys in cages as per Sindh Wildlife laws and only license holders could keep monkeys in private zoo.

Sherina Asad stated that whichever dealers have licenses in empress market have given undertaking that they would not keep mammals, however confiscated baby monkeys were being kept in cages in bad condition.

Meanwhile ACF has confirmed that they have received 4 monkeys handed over by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Sherina Asad and Wildlife Chief Conservator Javed Mahar.

The check up and vaccination of monkeys have been completed with Dr. Isma and further guidance was being sought.

We, ACF, added that have plan to rehabilitate the monkeys and send them to up to north or closer to their natural habitat.

The ACF has appealed to experience monkey's keeper and holding private license for help in keeping monkeys temporarily until they figure out how to send them to their natural habitat.