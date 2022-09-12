Four bakeries sealed for unhygienic conditions

District administration Peshawar sealed four bakeries for poor cleanliness conditions during a crackdown here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed four bakeries for poor cleanliness conditions during a crackdown here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Saleem Ayubi carried out the inspection of various bakeries in the interior city and sealed four of them for unhygienic conditions and also arrested their managers.

During inspection of shops on Dalzak Road, Pajagi Road and in the old Vegetable Market, AAC Taniya Shaheen ordered the arrest of several juice sellers and other shopkeepers over poor cleanliness conditions and presence of rotten fruits.

Furthermore, AAC Lutf-ur-Rehman launched an anti-encroachment operation against encroachments on the road side in Naghuman area on Charsadda Road.

DC Peshawar has directed the officers of district administration for consecutive inspection of bazaars in the area of their jurisdiction and stern action against profiteers, poor cleanliness conditions and encroachments.