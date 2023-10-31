Open Menu

Four Barracks Of Kohat Prison Shifted On Solar Energy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Four barracks of Kohat Prison shifted on solar energy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) With the assistance of OGDCL and efforts made by the Superintendent Kohat Jail, Abdul Bari, four barracks of the prison have been shifted on solar energy that will address issue of electricity outages for prisoners on a regular basis.

Superintendent Kohat Jail, Abdul Bari here on Tuesday formally inaugurated the solar system for barracks specified for juvenile and aged prisoners.

The solar system consisted of 9 solar panels of 550 watt, an inventor of 7.2 watt, four batteries and a DP breaker that has the capacity to run up to 45 fans at a time. The solar system was initially installed for juvenile and aged prisoners’ barracks.

The Regional Information Office said that the OGDCL had also conducted a survey of rest of the jail and pledged to convert remaining parts of the prison to solar energy very soon.

APP/vak

