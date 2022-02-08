Four beggars arrested in sagodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested four professional beggars from various areas of the city.

A police spokesman said that during the ongoing campaign against the beggars,the team arrested four beggars-- Muzaffar,Shoukat,Ansar and Rafique from Khushab road,Tariqabad and Golchowk.

Cases were registered against them under beggary act,he added.