Four Beggars Arrested In Sagodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Police on Tuesday arrested four professional beggars from various areas of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested four professional beggars from various areas of the city.

A police spokesman said that during the ongoing campaign against the beggars,the team arrested four beggars-- Muzaffar,Shoukat,Ansar and Rafique from Khushab road,Tariqabad and Golchowk.

Cases were registered against them under beggary act,he added.

