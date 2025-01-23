Four BHUs ready to operate

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The process of outsourcing four Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Khanewal district has

been completed making them ready to operate as Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics (MNHCs)

under the Chief Minister’s revolutionary initiative to reach out to the rural populace

with upgrade facilities and improved services.

The health facilities ready to operate as MNHCs included BHU Chak 12AH, Chak 36/10-R, Chak 44/10-R, and Chak 7/8-R and these would be handed over to the private sector to make a difference in extending basic health services to people, says an official release issued here Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Salma Suleman held a meeting with CEO Health and the doctors of Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics on Thursday and issued orders for provision of the best health facilities at the four BHUs.

CEO Health Dr Abrar gave a detailed briefing to the DC on the MNHCs.