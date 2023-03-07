UrduPoint.com

Four Bids To Smuggle 1830 Flour Bags Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Four bids to smuggle 1830 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Tuesday foiled four bids to smuggle 1830 wheat flour and 'maida' bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers namely Shehzad Rasool, Usman, Rukhsar and Afzal and recovered 1680 wheat flour and 150 'maida' bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

He said, 18 bids were foiled during the last five days and teams recovered 5,874 wheat, flour and fine flour (maida) bags from the possession of the arrested accused.

\395

