Four bids to smuggle 1900 wheat, flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled four bids to smuggle 1900 wheat and flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers namely Zia, Ahmed, Attaullah and Babar with 1300 flour and 600 wheat bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour bags of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.