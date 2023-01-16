Four bids to smuggle 2800 wheat flour bags foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled four bids to smuggle 2,800 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers, namely Ilyas with 1,350 flour bags, Imran with 1,200 flour bags, Shakir with 150 flour bags and Sibghatullah with 100 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.