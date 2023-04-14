Four bids to smuggle 4180 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Friday foiled four bids to smuggle 4180 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted raids and rounded up four drivers namely Rasool Khan, Pervaiz, Kamran and Fakhar on recovery of 4180 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the accused was trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.