Four bids to smuggle 4250 flour bags foiled in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Wednesday foiled four bids to smuggle 4250 flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four accused namel Sohail, Adil, Mohsin and Fayyaz on recovery of 4250 flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.