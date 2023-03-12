Four bids to smuggle 690 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The food department and district police here on Sunday foiled four bids to smuggle 690 wheat flour bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers namely Munir, Amjad, Abdul Salam and Syeda Khan and recovered 690 wheat flour bags.

He informed the accused were trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division. The food department of Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the deputy commissioner (DC) and the city police officer, Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil the wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.