Four Bids To Smuggle Wheat Flour Foiled; 1505 Bags Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The food Department, Rawalpindi, and the district police while foiling four bids to smuggle wheat and flour, seized 1,505 bags of the commodity here on Sunday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the Food Department teams along with Saddar Wah police conducted raids in different areas and arrested four drivers, who were identified as Abdul Raziq, Aslam, Abdul Majeed and Javed, and recovered 1,505 bags of wheat flour from their possession.

He said, the Food Department and the district police, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to prevent wheat smuggling.

